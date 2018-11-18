Former NC charter school principal wanted for statutory rape of 12-year-old student

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) - The principal of a Wayne County charter school is wanted on charges related to a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl who was a student at the school, according to a press release.
Richard Omar Knight, of Smithfield, is wanted for statutory rape, sex act with a child, and indecent liberties charges. The 35-year-old "was the principal at Dillard Academy during the time of the criminal offenses," the release read.
Knight has since been suspended, the release said.
Goldsboro police officers responded to a sexual assault call Thursday afternoon. The release said the "sexual contact occurred at the victim's school, Dillard Academy."
A warrant was obtained Friday for the three charges against Knight. "Management at Dillard Academy fully cooperated" with the investigation, the release said.
Dillard Academy isn’t affiliated with the Wayne County Public School System.
Copyright 2018 WNCN. All rights reserved.