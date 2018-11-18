FIU tops Charlotte 42-35, remains in C-USA title hunt

FIU led by six when Morgan connected with Anthony Jones for a 3-yard score and hit Tony Gaiter IV for the 2-point conversion and a 35-21 lead just four seconds into the final quarter. The 49ers (4-7, 3-4) pulled within 35-28 on Benny LeMay's 6-yard TD run, but Maxwell pushed the Golden Panthers' lead back to 14 points with his long scoring run at the 7:04 mark. Wide receiver Chris Phillips capped the scoring for Charlotte with a 12-yard TD toss to quarterback Hasaan Klugh to get the 49ers within seven. The 49ers forced a three-and-out, but Dorian Hall picked off Klugh with eight seconds left to preserve the win for FIU.