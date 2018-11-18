Explosion at Idaho hazardous waste site kills 1, injures 3

We are deeply saddened to confirm that there has been one fatality resulting from the accident at our Grand View, Idaho facility today," Feeler said. "This is a tragedy that has been felt through the entire US Ecology family and the darkest day in US Ecology's 66-year history. The entire US Ecology family extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the employees, family members, and loved ones affected by this tragic event. Our focus will now be helping our team members cope with this loss while conducting a thorough investigation and working with authorities as they close out their own investigation."