Dry, mild Sunday expected with highs in the 60s this afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the most part a rinse and repeat forecast today, meaning like yesterday, it's a chilly start with patchy frost and/or fog to start the day, before temps recover the seasonable low 60s this afternoon. There may be a bit more afternoon cloud cover for some areas but it's still a dry day.
There’ll be a few more clouds around Monday and Tuesday as well but rain chances look to remain low (10%) with a weak front moving across the region. Temps are still in the 60s both days.
Behind the front it's a little cooler with 50s returning, but Thanksgiving travelers won’t have to fight any weather locally, and in fact, it looks remarkably quiet across the entire lower 48 through Thanksgiving Day (with the exception of the West Coast).
Wednesday and Thanksgiving remain dry, with mostly sunny weather and chilly readings holding in the 50s. At this point it looks like we remain dry through Black Friday with perhaps the next best chance of rain returning by Saturday.
Have a happy Sunday!
