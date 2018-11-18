Crews control large building fire in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large building fire in Iredell County early Sunday morning.
According to the Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire on Campground Road around 3 a.m.
With assistance from Harmony and Center (Davie County) and County Line, firefighters encountered a large working building fire.
Firefighters said they worked to establish a water supply and shuttle tankers until the fire was under control around 4:30 a.m.
The Iredell County Fire Marshall is currently investigating the fire.
No injuries were reported and no further information was released.
