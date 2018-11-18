Crews control large building fire in Iredell County

Crews control large building fire in Iredell County
By WBTV Web Staff | November 18, 2018 at 6:53 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 6:53 PM

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large building fire in Iredell County early Sunday morning.

According to the Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire on Campground Road around 3 a.m.

With assistance from Harmony and Center (Davie County) and County Line, firefighters encountered a large working building fire.

Firefighters said they worked to establish a water supply and shuttle tankers until the fire was under control around 4:30 a.m.

The Iredell County Fire Marshall is currently investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported and no further information was released.

