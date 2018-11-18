Community gathers for vigil of Salisbury woman killed by drunk driver

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Salisbury community gathered Saturday night to remember a woman who was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver.
They lit candles and prayed outside the Starbucks where 34-year-old Sonya Dalton worked.
Troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed her while she was walking to her mailbox on Tuesday night.
Friends, family and coworkers say Dalton was well-known and well-loved.
They came out Saturday night to comfort one another.
“We should definitely reach out to each other, and love each other more, and - you know - and just simply just simply hug our loved ones," Vigil organizer and Sonya’s close friend Marquita said.
The crash happened off Airport Road.
Police are charging 29-year-old Tasheka Barnes with driving while impaired and vehicular homicide.
