Community gathers for vigil of Salisbury woman killed by drunk driver

By WBTV Web Staff | November 17, 2018 at 9:10 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:20 AM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Salisbury community gathered Saturday night to remember a woman who was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

They lit candles and prayed outside the Starbucks where 34-year-old Sonya Dalton worked.

Troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed her while she was walking to her mailbox on Tuesday night.

Friends, family and coworkers say Dalton was well-known and well-loved.

They came out Saturday night to comfort one another.

“We should definitely reach out to each other, and love each other more, and - you know - and just simply just simply hug our loved ones," Vigil organizer and Sonya’s close friend Marquita said.

The crash happened off Airport Road.

Police are charging 29-year-old Tasheka Barnes with driving while impaired and vehicular homicide.

