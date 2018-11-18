CMPD investigating overnight homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation following an overnight call-for-service regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.
Metro Division officers with CMPD responded to the call at 1:08 a.m. and located a deceased male inside of a home with signs of trauma on the 1300 block of Tinnin Ave.
Detectives are currently canvassing the area and collecting evidence at the scene of the crime.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.