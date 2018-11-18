Charlotte 49ers football moving on from head coach Brad Lambert

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill announced Sunday that Brad Lambert will not be retained as head football coach.
“We’ve decided to make a change in our football program,” said Hill. “It is a decision I made after an opportunity to assess my first football season here. It’s about the trajectory of the program and putting us in the best position for the future. We elected to make this decision now so that we could begin the search immediately.”
Lambert, the team’s only ever head football coach, put together a 21-48 record in the program’s first six years.
Those six years include the inaugural two years as an FCS Independent and four years at the FBS level as a member of Conference USA. The historic moments are many over Lambert’s six seasons, including victories in the inaugural game and inaugural FBS game.
In 2016, Lambert became the first Conference USA coach to defeat traditional league powers Southern Miss and Marshall on the road in the same season.
“We could not have found a better man than Brad Lambert to start our program and we appreciate all of Brad’s years of service in building a program with character and integrity,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois.
“I would like to thank Chancellor Dubois and Judy (Rose) for the opportunity they gave me to start this program,” said Lambert. “I would also like to thank our staff and student-athletes who poured themselves into this program for us. I could not be prouder of all the young men and all that they have accomplished on and off the field.”
“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to coach Lambert for the foundation he established, the culture that he built and the student-athletes he brought into our program,” Hill said. “Like many of his players, he took a tremendous leap of faith when he took on the challenge of building our program. Our program is on solid ground thanks, in large part, to the love and effort he consistently put into developing our student-athletes.”
Lambert will stay on and coach the season finale Saturday at Florida Atlantic.
The University says the team will begin a national search immediately.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.