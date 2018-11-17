Zhang Yimou's 'Shadow' a favorite at Golden Horse Awards

Taiwanese director Ang Lee poses on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Lee is the guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
November 17, 2018 at 4:33 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 7:18 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese-language version of the Oscars is being held Saturday night in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, with veteran director Zhang Yimou's monochrome historical epic "Shadow" a leading contender for best picture.

The Golden Horse Awards honor films from Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainland China and other parts of the Chinese-speaking world, transcending political, cultural and geographic borders. This year's judging committee is led by Gong Li, the leading actress in many of Zhang's earlier films, who was invited by Ang Lee, director of Hollywood features such as "Brokeback Mountain" and "Hulk."

"Shadow," which delves into the rich vein of Chinese martial arts and palace intrigue, leads with 12 nominations.

Other films in contention include "Dear Ex," which explores the relationship between a homosexual's family and his gay lover after his death.

Taiwanese actor Si Pangoyod arrives at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Si Pangoyod is nominated for Best New Performer for the film "Long Time No Sea" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu arrives at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Chiu is nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film "Dear EX" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chinese actor Duan Yihong arrives at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Duan is nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film "The Looming Storm" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Taiwanese actress Ding Ning arrives at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Ding is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film "Cities of Last Things" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Chiang YIng-ying)
Hong Kong actor Andy Lau poses on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Lau is the guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Billy Dai)
Taiwanese director Rene Liu arrives at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Liu is nominated for Best New Director for the film "Us and Them" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Billy Dai)
