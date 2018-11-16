When and where the best Black Friday deals can be found

(WXIX/WWBT) - For shoppers who want to get a jump on Black Friday this year, several stores will be open on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target.
It’s a practice that people either love or hate, but it’s lucrative for retailers so it’s unlikely to change in the future. In fact, it’s expanding.
Target will open an hour earlier than last year with doors opening at 5 p.m. Target will close at 1 a.m. and then re-open at 7 a.m. for Black Friday. Online deals will begin at midnight, per Target’s website.
REDcard holders will have access to additional deals that will be announced Wednesday.
Kohl’s and Macy’s will also open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Target also has a mobile checkout program that allows shoppers to skip the checkout line during the Black Friday sales. Employees will be using handheld devices to scan customers’ items and take payments.
Walmart offers a similar program, and will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Walmart will start its online discounts at 10 p.m. the night before Thanksgiving.
Among the deals available, Kohl’s is selling Amazon Echo for $69, which is $30 off the usual price. It’s just one of the sales found in its 64-page Black Friday booklet. Among other offers are a Nintendo Switch Bundle for $329 and $350 off a Canon DSLR camera. Each deal also earns shoppers Kohl’s cash.
Walmart is offering the standard big discounts on televisions, electronics, toys and clothes. Some of those deals are already available online.
Best Buy will open Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. with the usual sales on HD TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops.
Many other retailers have announced their sales and more will be forthcoming as the shopping holiday draws near.
One of the easiest ways to stay apprised of the details is by using a browser extension like Honey, which finds the lowest prices and applies the best coupons to your online purchases.
Copyright 2018 WXIX/WWBT. All rights reserved.