Three Rivers Land Trust receives $100,000 grant for Alcoa land purchase

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust, formerly known as The LandTrust for Central North Carolina, has announced the recent awarding of a grant from the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) in the amount of $100,000 to go towards the conservation of 4,700 acres and 76 miles of shoreline along the Yadkin River.
This funding brings the total amount of money raised for the purchase of the Alcoa lands located on High Rock Lake to $5.7 million. That leaves another $2.0 million needed to purchase the first 2,300 acres, according to a press release.
The Land Trust, in partner with North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC), is raising funds for the conservation of these lands.
Once conserved, these lands will be owned by NCWRC and will stay in the game lands program. The public has had access to these lands for over 30 years for hiking, hunting, fishing, and paddling, and if the Land Trust and WRC are successful in raising the funds, this public access will remain in perpetuity.
The clock continues to wind down on the time remaining to purchase the lands. They must be acquired by September 2019, as per the relicensing settlement agreement signed by Alcoa and other parties. If the Land Trust and NCWRC are successful in acquiring these lands on High Rock Lake, they will have two additional years to purchase 2,400 acres on Tuckertown Lake from Alcoa.
“We are extremely excited about our continued partnership with the North Carolina State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. The State NWTF Board saw how important the conservation of these lands are and stepped up, in a big way,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We are hopeful that other national conservation organizations will follow NWTF’s lead in conserving these important lands and preserving our shared hunting heritage.”
The acquisition of these lands conserves critical habitat, connects conserved areas and wild places, provides access for the public, and helps to sustain the local outdoor recreation, tourism and forestry economies.
The Three Land Trust urges residents to consider making a donation as it works to “keep it wild, keep it public.’’
“The NCNWTF Board of Directors is truly honored for this opportunity to partner with Three Rivers Land Trust to ensure the conservation of these lands for generations to come. This is what the NWTF is about,” asserts Robert Smith, President of the NCNWTF State Board. “This acquisition fits perfectly with our Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative, and, it’s what our dedicated volunteers across North Carolina so generously support.”
To contribute to this conservation project, please contact the Land Trust today at 704-647-0302 or donate online at www.threeriverslandtrust.org/alcoa-lands-conservation/.
For more information about this project, or to learn how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in its mission to conserve other special lands in the central Piedmont, visit the website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org or contact Crystal Cockman at crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org or by phone at 704-647-0302.
