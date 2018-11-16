Suspected impaired driver crashes vehicle into Landfall retention pond

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A driver who was suspected of driving while impaired and being pursued by a state trooper sped through security gates at Landfall before driving into a retention pond early Friday morning.
According to Sgt, Patrick Sanders with the State Highway Patrol, Trooper D.R. Key attempted to stop a suspected impaired driver of a 2017 Toyota Tundra on Military Cutoff Road at approximately 2:30 a.m.
The driver, who has been identified as Vincent Accattato, failed to stop and a chase ensued on Military Cutoff Road onto Arboretum Drive in the Landfall community. The guard opened the gate when he saw the incoming pursuit.
Sanders said the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and went airborne before landing on its roof in the pond.
Trooper Key swam approximately 35 yards to help rescue the driver, who was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Accattato, 30, of Wilmington, has been charged with felony flee to elude and driving while impaired.
According to the Wilmington Fire Department, rescue personnel deployed an inflatable boat and did a primary search of the vehicle to confirm it was all clear.
The WFD dive team then completed a secondary search to confirm no one else was in the vehicle.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.