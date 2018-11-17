Students, parents sound off on new CMS safety plans

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Just hours after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, announced that wands would be used to check students for dangerous items at school, those very devices were used at Friday night football games at local high schools.
Security guards waved down each and every student and parent that entered the Myers Park Mustangs’ stadium Friday night. The wands are nothing new at the games, but they could soon be commonplace at CMS schools.
Wilcox spoke about the new safety measures being implemented at a Friday afternoon press conference.
In addition to the new random wand screenings, the district will also look to introduce random backpack checks and expand their camera systems.
Wilcox said the safety upgrades will go into place after the winter holidays.
Kim Morgan, a mother of a Myers Park student, said she was happy to hear about the changes.
“It’s a large school and I know kids can get weapons in so I’ll be glad about the upgraded security, the wand checks, the bag checks. I think it’s a great idea,” said Morgan.
Several students who spoke with WBTV Friday night also seemed on-board with the security enhancements.
“Yeah I think it’s a good idea – keep things safe, as safe as possible,” said Myers Park senior Wilson Glasgow.
Sophie Tyndall, a sophomore at Myers Park, explained that she thought there could be a downside to bringing wands into the schools.
“I think it’s a good idea to wand students, but I think it could be a little bit controversial because some people might think they’re only wanding certain students,” said Tyndall.
Wilcox explained Friday that the wanding would be done at random locations, but not to randomly-selected students.
Parents and students at Myers Park High School are well aware of the deadly shooting that took place just weeks ago at Butler High School in Matthews.
Some Myers Park students welcome the safety upgrades because of what transpired at Butler.
“After what happened with Butler, I think it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Luke Hackworth, a senior at Myers Park. “I mean you never know who could have a weapon.”
