Pitt clinches 1st ACC title game berth by beating Wake 34-13

Wake Forest: One question hanging over the Demon Deacons centers on coach Dave Clawson's decision to kick two short field goals. Sciba's first kick on the first possession came on fourth-and-inches from the 15, and the second came on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 immediately after Pitt went up 20-10. But the real issue is that, of the Demon Deacons' first five possessions of the second half, four of them were three-and-outs that lasted less than 90 seconds.