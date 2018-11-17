NC Transportation Museum in Spencer announces service to the North Pole onboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride

The Academy Award winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for THE POLAR EXPRESS, an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Sony Pictures Imageworks and visual effects supervisor Ken Ralston, Oscar winners for their innovative work, help bring the story vividly to the screen in full CG animation through Imageworks’ next-generation motion capture process that allows live-action performances to drive the emotions and movements of the digital characters. Warner Home Video will once again offer THE POLAR EXPRESS in standard-definition, Blu-ray and 3D DVD versions this holiday season.