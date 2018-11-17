NC Transportation Museum in Spencer announces service to the North Pole onboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - From the NCTM: The NC Transportation Museum in Spencer will begin service to the North Pole onboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride starting Nov. 16. The magical story comes to life when the train departs Barber Junction Depot at the NC Transportation Museum for a 70-minute round-trip journey to the North Pole.
Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™. Once onboard, hot chocolate and treats are served as passengers read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers greet passengers at the North Pole and then board the train, where each child is given the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell. Chefs aboard each car lead passengers in singing Christmas carols on the ride back to the NC Transportation Museum.
The journey begins Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 22 on select dates. Exact dates, fares and excursion times are available by calling 704-469-5231, or by visiting www.nctrans.org. Ticket prices for children (ages 2-11) range from $32 to $42 and for adults from $38 to $48, depending on date and class of service. Table seating is also available, with 2-seat and 4-seat tables offered in different classes of service. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride!
About THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride
Official THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides are licensed by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc. Since 2005, Rail Events Inc. has held the exclusive license to operate THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
About THE POLAR EXPRESS Film
The Academy Award winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for THE POLAR EXPRESS, an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Sony Pictures Imageworks and visual effects supervisor Ken Ralston, Oscar winners for their innovative work, help bring the story vividly to the screen in full CG animation through Imageworks’ next-generation motion capture process that allows live-action performances to drive the emotions and movements of the digital characters. Warner Home Video will once again offer THE POLAR EXPRESS in standard-definition, Blu-ray and 3D DVD versions this holiday season.
