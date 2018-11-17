Missing Gaston County man found dead off road in Blowing Rock, officials looking for vehicle

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WBTV) - A man reported missing from Gaston County was found dead in Blowing Rock Friday, officials say.
According to the Blowing Rock Police Department, officers, along with fire, rescue and emergency officials, found an elderly white man dead off an embankment of Greenhill Road in Blowing Rock.
The man was identified as Milton J. Hayes from Bessemer City.
Hayes was reported missing to the Gaston County Police on Thursday at 9 a.m.
A preliminary investigation, by the Medial Examiner at the scene, indicates that Hayes may have died 10 to 12 hours before being discovered by a resident in the area.
The cause and circumstances of his death are currently under investigation.
The Blowing Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Maroon 2010 Chevy HHR. The vehicle has a North Carolina license plate YNV4602.
Hayes was believed to be driving this vehicle at the time he was reported missing.
Any information may be reported to the Blowing Rock Police Department at 828-295-5210.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information was released.
