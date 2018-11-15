Man welds, delivers ‘fire pits of hope’ to river flooded communities

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WECT) - Cold nights have now arrived in our area and those still displaced from Hurricane Florence are struggling to stay warm. But one man is trying to change that with his fire pits of hope.
After his 12 hour work days, Tim Roudabush has been spending what little free time he has welding fire pits to distribute to river flooded communities in our area.
A local couple helping with relief efforts knew he had welding skills so they asked if he could make a few fire pits.
“They took me out to one of the properties and as bad as it was… it was just terrible,” Roudabush said. “And that knowing that these people are in a tent with nothing. And they’re trying to get as much help as possible. It just makes me emotional to be able to see somebody having to go through that.”
He thought it was the least he could do to help after seeing some of these communities in their current situations.
Recently he came up with the idea to weld words into the pits such as "hope"
He says even if you can't help in delivering supplies or picking up debris or gutting houses, everyone can at least give hope to their neighbors in need.
“I talked to somebody and basically they brought up the word ‘hope’ that is giving the people hope,” Roudabush said. “And it just rang a bell in my head.”
So far, Tim has given out about six fire pits. He says he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
