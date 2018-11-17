Looking forward to a mild, sunny weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Well-deserved sunshine finally returned yesterday and that will set the stage for a whole lot more sunshine over the weekend.
Temperatures will respond as well with highs expected to reach the low 60s both afterrnoons, the first time we’ll hit an average high for over a week!
There’ll be a few more clouds around Monday and Tuesday but rain chances look to remain low (10%) with a weak front moving across the region.
Thanksgiving travelers won’t have to fight any weather locally, and in fact, it looks remarkably quiet across the entire lower 48 through Thanksgiving Day.
High temperatures will likely still be in the 60s on Monday before falling back to the chilly 50s on Tuesday on the backside of that weak cold front.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving remain dry, with mostly sunny weather and chilly readings holding in the 50s.
Have a great weekend!
