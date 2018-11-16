‘Heartbeat’ abortion bill passed by Ohio House; advances to state Senate

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio House voted 58-35 in favor of advancing House Bill 258, also known as the anti-abortion “heartbeat bill,” to the state Senate on Thursday.
The proposed bill, which was introduced by Republican Reps. Christina Hagan and Ron Hood, would ban abortions post-6 weeks in Ohio after the first heartbeat is detected in the fetus with the exception of circumstances involving rape and incest.
The legislature now moves to the Ohio Senate for a vote.
Republican Gov. John Kasich vetoed a similar bill at his desk in Dec. 2016. If passed, Ohio would join Arkansas, North Dakota, and Iowa as the only states to ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected.
