CMPD: Man wanted after four unsuccessful robbery attempts in 30 minutes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say tried to rob four different businesses within 30 minutes in Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers need the public’s help to identify the person involved in this series of robberies.
- At 6:14 p.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 7300 block of East Independence Boulevard.
- At 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the Super G Mart in the 7300 block of East Independence Boulevard.
- At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the CVS in the 2300 Village Lake Drive.
- At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to Queen Soul Food in the 7300 block of East Independence Boulevard.
The person in these cases have passed a note, demanding money but did not get anything.
Police say it currently appears that these cases are all related.
The man is described as a black male who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants during the robbery attempts Friday night.
These are active and ongoing investigations.
Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
