Women In Business event in Concord hears challenge about adoption and foster parenting

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The annual Women In Business Networking and Vendor Fair held on Friday in Concord was a lot of fun, but it also came with a very serious challenge.
Rita Soronen, the president of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, spoke to the group about adoption and foster parenting, and clearing up misconceptions about what it takes to build a loving family for children in need.
“Really just alerting everyone to the notion that right here, in this community, there are vulnerable children and families that need us to surround them with services, but most importantly with hope," Soronen said.
The Dave Thomas Foundation was founded by Wendy’s restaurant founder and adoption advocate Dave Thomas.
“It was very near and dear to his heart because he was adopted as an infant, he understood that passion of what family means to a child who may feel like they may never have a family," Soronen said.
How great is the need? Many are surprised to learn just how great.
“There are about 123,000 in this country and about 4000 children in North Carolina who have been abused, neglected, abandoned, and the abuse has risen to such a level that the courts have permanently severed parental rights to their children and they’re simply waiting to be adopted," said Soronen.
Speaking to the group, Soronen encouraged them to take a first step and simply learn more about adoption and foster parenting.
“Are you willing to learn as much as you can about the child’s journey and then connect to your local social service child welfare organization, it might be a private organization or the public child welfare organization and they’ll begin to tell you what their process is, everything from a required home study to parent classes to matching you with the kind of child or children that you’re thinking about, it could be a sibling group of two or three, but what we also share is that these children are worth that effort," Soronen added.
Saturday is the annual observance of National Adoption Day to raise awareness to the more than 117,000 children in foster care waiting to be adopted to permanent homes.
