What color is this shoe? Pink or gray?

(RNN) - It’s happening again. First there was a dress. Now there’s a shoe.
There’s a shoe. Some see gray and blueish green teal color. Others see pink and white.
With the dress, it was blue and black or white and gold. Maybe we can wear the dress and the shoes together?
And then there was the whole Laurel and Yanni debate.
The woman who posted the photo on Facebook said the shoe is actually pink and white, just bad lighting made it look gray and teal.
The photo editor for Elle.com gave a technical explanation in an effort to “end this right here, right now.”
“The camera’s not reading white as white - the color temperature is totally off. It’s like when you take a picture when you have a flash on, you will look bluer than you are, because flashes have have a blue tint - it’s cooler-colored, versus, like, a tungsten light.”
The shoes seem to be Vans, and there isn’t a gray offering, only a “mahogany rose” color.
