A toast to the helpful husbands at the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It’s the perfect place for gifts galore, snowmen and Santas and Christmas décor.
Festive ladies in every shop, while patient men take a pit stop.
“I brought my lovely wife Sharon here for our annual pilgrimage to the Southern Christmas show,” said Alan Hodge.
Men like Hodge who come every year, find a comfy place to rest while their wives disappear.
“The Store has kind of swallowed her up, and she’s been in there for about a half an hour. I’m patiently waiting on this bench for her to reemerge,” said Hodge.
Hodge isn’t alone as he waits on his bride. Plenty other men warm benches nearby.
Bill Weaver says his key is scoring a soft spot to sit and finding fellow shopping partners to chat with a bit.
“We just kind of talk about having to sit around and wait… you know that old song waiting on a woman. After 47 years, I’m used to that,” said Weaver.
Every man has his tricks to making it through, because the veterans know there’s not much you can do.
It’s only once a year, and their ladies just love it. Bring on the bags, cheer up and make the best of it.
