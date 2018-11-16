Three charged in series of Charlotte robberies after vehicle pursuit

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police arrested three robbery suspects after a failed attempted traffic stop in northwest Charlotte early Friday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they located a vehicle matching the description of armed robbery suspects near Eastway Drive and Shamrock Drive shortly after midnight. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued ending on Statesville Avenue near I-85.
Jade Dulin, Jarod Starks and Terrance Morgan are accused of multiple robberies dating back to Nov. 7.
The first incident happened at 8:26 a.m. in the 7800 block of Nations Ford Road. Police say the victim advised two suspects took his 2012 Nissan Maxima. The vehicle stolen during the incident was located Friday morning during the police pursuit.
At 10:47 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers say they responded to an armed robbery in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive. The victim says one of the suspects displayed a weapon and stole property during the incident, according to police. The two fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.
Shortly after at 11:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tara Lane, police say they were told a suspect displayed a gun and demanded money from the victim.
On Thursday, November 8, at 3:34 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of South Tryon in reference to an armed robbery. During the robbery the victim told police he was exiting out of the PLS Check Cashing business when the suspect approached him and displayed firearms and stole money.
A little over an hour later, a suspect demanded money from a victim while brandishing a gun in the 300 block of Parkwood Avenue, police say.
On Nov. 11 at 7:08 p.m., another victim told police that an armed robber approached him and stole his belongings in the 4400 block North Tryon Street. The suspect fired a shot as he fled the scene in a vehicle, police say.
Three days later on the 14th, at 6:11 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in the 4400 block of North Tryon Street. The victim says he was returning to his vehicle when the suspect approached him armed with a crowbar and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle occupied by two other people.
Just before midnight on Nov. 15, police say they responded to an armed robbery in the 5800 block of Reddman Road. The victim was walking to her apartment when the armed suspect approached her and took her belongings.
At the conclusion of interviews, Dulin was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and traffic related charges. Stacks and Morgan were charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The investigations are still active and ongoing.
