South Iredell’s Shelby Bassinger scores a touchdown, but SHE is no ordinary player

Shelby is not the only young lady to lace them up at South Iredell and hit the gridiron. Last year’s squad had kicker Julia Knapp and she made quite the mark booting the ball through the uprights. Julia and Shelby are good friends and a big reason Shelby decided to give football a try. She even wears the same number that Julia wore last year. It took a little convincing to play football but Shelby doesn’t regret her choice.