South Iredell’s Shelby Bassinger scores a touchdown, but SHE is no ordinary player

TROUTMAN, NC (WBTV) - The play call was “Shelby House”. Shelby Bassinger took it to the house for a touchdown, but Shelby is not your ordinary football player.
“WOW, like you’re a girl,” said Shelby as she described how opposing teams reacted to seeing her without her helmet on.
In South Iredell’s conference championship clinching game last Wednesday (November 7th) over North Iredell, Shelby scored the touchdown in the 1st quarter of the game. Not at the end or in a blow out, but in the first quarter when this big game had big stakes still on the line.
“I told her I wasn’t going to do it just to do it,” said South Iredell head coach Scott Miller. “Her eyes looked a little nervous as she took off out there and she was ready to go.”
Coach Miller came up with the idea to run the play and Shelby didn’t hesitate to jump at the chance to run it and it paid off.
“That was the best thing that has ever happened,” said Shelby. “It was just pure joy.”
Shelby is not the only young lady to lace them up at South Iredell and hit the gridiron. Last year’s squad had kicker Julia Knapp and she made quite the mark booting the ball through the uprights. Julia and Shelby are good friends and a big reason Shelby decided to give football a try. She even wears the same number that Julia wore last year. It took a little convincing to play football but Shelby doesn’t regret her choice.
“I think it really taught me to step out of my comfort zone and take risks," said Shelby. “You never what the outcome is going to be unless you go and do it. In my case I’m glad I chose to do this.”
This touchdown has deep meaning. First off, there are no official stats on how many young ladies have scored touchdowns in high school football in America, but it’s not a lot. The timing of the score is also significant. It came on the first Wednesday in November-- the day after the elections.
For more on that part of the story as well as how her parents feel about her playing football, check out the attached story from WBTV News at 5.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.