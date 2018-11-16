SC city knew water treatment chemical was unapproved and continued to use it, lawsuit says

DENMARK, SC (WIS) - A summons for a class-action lawsuit filed against the City of Denmark, SC Thursday says that the city knew that a chemical used to treat its water supply has not been approved for use in the United States.
The summons, which gives the city 30 days within the day of the filing to respond to the suit, says the City of Denmark added HaloSan, a water treatment chemical, into its drinking water.
The plaintiffs say HaloSan was added to Denmark’s drinking water and “had not been approved by the United States Enviornmental Protection Agency for human consumption or to disinfect drinking water.” HaloSan had been approved by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to use to treat the water.
A number of Denmark residents have complained that the water has made them sick and was unusable. The summons claims that: “An EPA risk assessment from 2007 noted that HaloSan can be a significant eye and skin irritant and can cause burning, rash, itching, skin discoloration/redness, blistering, and allergic type reactions.”
“Notwithstanding that Defendant has added this unapproved chemical to its water supply, it sold same to Class Members and by doing so implicitly represented that the water was fit for a particular purpose, namely consumption for drinking and other household purposes," the summons alleges.
The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial to award any damages. The summons also asks all City of Denmark water customers to join the suit within three years of the complaint’s filing.
