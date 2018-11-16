Rowan DA: Faith man convicted of felony fleeing to elude officer

On or about May 3, 2018, a deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was traveling on Castor Road and noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. As the deputy accelerated his vehicle, the other vehicle, driven by Keith, did the same. When Keith’s vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, the deputy activated his lights and siren. Keith’s vehicle did not stop and his speed was as high as 80 m.p.h. on Balfour Quarry Road when he almost hit another officer’s vehicle. Keith finally stopped his vehicle at Gantt and Main Street, and he told the deputy he fled because his license was revoked. The deputy noticed an open bottle of vodka on the passenger seat.