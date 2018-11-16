Rowan DA: Faith man convicted of felony fleeing to elude officer

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Daniel Earl Keith of Faith was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, and possession of an open container.
According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, following the jury’s guilty verdict, Judge Eric Levinson sentenced Keith to a minimum of 11 months to a maximum of 23 months in prison.
On or about May 3, 2018, a deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was traveling on Castor Road and noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. As the deputy accelerated his vehicle, the other vehicle, driven by Keith, did the same. When Keith’s vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, the deputy activated his lights and siren. Keith’s vehicle did not stop and his speed was as high as 80 m.p.h. on Balfour Quarry Road when he almost hit another officer’s vehicle. Keith finally stopped his vehicle at Gantt and Main Street, and he told the deputy he fled because his license was revoked. The deputy noticed an open bottle of vodka on the passenger seat.
Keith had previously been convicted of felony sell cocaine, DWI, among other convictions.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould in the trial of the case and the thorough investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
