Rowan County firefighter comes home to find his own house on fire

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - From the outside, it’s hard to tell that anything is wrong at the house on James Street off Dukeville Road, but if you take a look inside, you’ll see that firefighter Sean Dunham’s home is heavily damaged, and many of the family’s belongings are destroyed.
Dunham said that he and his family had just spent an enjoyable day at Concord Mills on Thursday. When they arrived home, Dunham got out of the car and noticed a smell in the air.
“It smelled like a structure fire,” Dunham said.
As he walked to his side door, the smell got stronger.
“When I opened the door the smoke and the heat just hit me, my house was on fire!"
Dunham closed the door and called 911. He then ran to his car and retrieved his turn out gear, waited for the fire department, then began fighting his own house fire.
Dunham’s wife phoned the landlord and took her children to stay with him.
Daniel Michael with the American Red Cross in Rowan County is a good friend of the Dunhams.
“Not only a friend, but somebody that I was on the fire department with that I watched from a rookie to a wise and skilled captain," Michael said. "His family is very close to my family.”
The greatest blessing in all of this, the family says, is that they weren’t home. Sean and his wife have two children, a three-year-old boy whose room, clothes, and toys are burned, and a little girl not yet one year old.
The little girl’s room is a horrible site. The fire started, Dunham says, from an electrical outlet that was directly behind the little girl’s crib. The fire burned with such intensity that it created a hole in the floor, and parts of the crib fell into the crawl space beneath the room.
The Red Cross is helping the Dunhams, just as it has helped several families over the last few weeks, including a family of three who lost everything on Wednesday when their mobile home on Elliot Drive in Rowan County was destroyed by fire.
Back at the Dunhams, they’re looking to see what can be salvaged and dealing with being on the receiving end of an outpouring of support from the community.
“It’s hard when you have to go from being the firefighter and the guy that does this to being the victim, having to put your life back together," Michael added.
Anyone wanting to help the family can contact the American Red Cross in Salisbury to find out about needs.
In addition, donations are being accepted at the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department on Long Ferry Road on Friday night from 6-7 pm.
Jessica Womble, a friend of the family, created a list of specific items that are needed: mens XL shirt, 38x30 pants, large underwear, size 12 shoes, womens large shirts, size 12 pants, large underwear, size 9 1/2 shoes, male child 4t everything, size 12 toddler shoes, female infant 12 months shirt and pant, size 3 Luvs diapers, size 4 shoes, gift cards are also welcome.
Donations are also being accepted at the Ellis Fire Department on Old Mocksville Road.
