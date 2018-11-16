Rock Hill Police hold active shooter training

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - About 60 first responders turned an empty storefront at Rock Hill’s Galleria Mall into a nightclub, but this club isn’t for dancing.
Police used this to better train their team to protect you in the event of an active shooter situation.
“That’s the world we live in that these things happen and we have to be prepared to respond to them,” said Eric Morrison, EMS Director at Piedmont Medical Center EMS.
Morrison is referring to tragedies like the recent bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.
“Active shooter events are becoming a trend,”said Lt. Michael Chavis from Rock Hill Police Department. “They’re becoming more deadly and more frequent.”
Those shootings are also hitting close to home for some of the men and women involved in this training.
“I have a daughter in school and the last thing I would want is a call telling me she’d been killed in an active shooter event,” said Chavis.
First responders helped set up a makeshift nightclub inside the Galleria Mall in Rock Hill. A total of 30 volunteer shooting victims were responded to by firefighters, EMS, airlift teams and police.
“It is awful when it happens and you never know how you’re going to react but to have them have the experience is very important,” said Haley Maratea, a volunteer shooting victim.
Haley Maratea is a local nursing student. She felt motivated to volunteer for the training today because she was personally impacted by the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
“I have a homosexual uncle so when Pulse happened it really hit home,” said Maratea.
Everyone at the training event was there to learn, but also came away with an important reminder of why protecting people from mass shootings is important.
“Everybody has somebody they love,” said Chavis. “Whether it be your parents your siblings your parents your spouse, you have someone you love.”
