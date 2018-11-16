A record 27 pedestrians died in Charlotte last year. This year could be worse.

▪ The most common type of road pedestrians to die on in Charlotte is a two- or four-lane street with a speed limit of 35 mph or 45 mph. Such roads have accounted for about 80 percent of pedestrian fatalities in Charlotte so far this year. Berry said CDOT is working to map out a “high-injury network” of roads as part of Vision Zero. So far, they’ve found 10 percent of roads account for about 90 percent of the city’s deaths and serious injuries, which should help focus efforts.