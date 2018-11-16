Protests to greet Dutch Santa and his black-faced sidekick

In this Friday Dec. 5, 2014 file photo three-and-a-half-year-old Ita Krans, left, talks to Black Pete, the black-faced sidekick of Sinterklaas, the Dutch version of Santa Claus, during a short ceremony at the mayor's office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. As many Dutch children eagerly anticipate the arrival of their country's version of Santa Claus this weekend, opponents and supporters of his controversial helper Black Pete are gearing up for protests. Black Pete is often played by white people with their faces daubed in dark makeup. Supporters see him as a traditional children's character, while opponents decry him as a racist stereotype. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP)