Man attempts sexual assault during armed carjacking at Park Road Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say a man carjacked a woman, and tried to sexually assault her, while she was using an ATM at a shopping center in Charlotte Friday.
“You think it’s a safe area, I’m very surprised,” shopper Tanisha Roberts says.
Friday night, the lot at Park Road Shopping Center packed with people shopping and dining.
“There’s usually not any issues in this area,” Janet White says.
But late the night before, a 22-year-old woman was cornered at the ATM within the center.
“It’s a heavily trafficked area,” shopper Tibor Ban says. “Seems pretty secure to me. Holiday time though, I guess stuff like that happens. It’s alarming.”
Police say the woman was using the ATM around 2:00 AM, when a man used a weapon to force her into her car, drove her to another spot, and tried to sexually assault her.
Security cameras caught the man’s image, but his face is covered with a cap and mask.
White says her young daughter works at a business inside the shopping center.
“So, yeah that is a little disturbing,” she says.
It’ll mean extra caution for those out Friday, and in the days ahead.
“Walk with a friend to our cars, or just watching that no one is coming up behind me,” Roberts says.
“It’s a great place to shop, typically,” Ban says. “Maybe they need more security, I don’t know.”
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit, detectives are requesting the public’s help to identify the suspect.
Detectives say the thief is described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, and was last seen wearing jeans, a two-tone jacket (possibly gray and white), black and white shoes, black hat and a gray mask covering his nose and mouth.
The man may have the woman’s vehicle, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata with South Carolina tag PEJ-947.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.
