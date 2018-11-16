Odor forces flight to return to Charlotte shortly after take-off

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An American Airlines flight out of Charlotte was forced to turn around Thursday morning due to an odor in the cabin.
American Airlines officials said flight 5118 from Charlotte to Greensboro returned back to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport shortly after take-off.
The flight landed safely at 8:32 a.m., and the four crew members and 59 passengers on board were put on another aircraft that departed at 11:06 and landed in Greensboro at 11:43 a.m.
Officials have not said what may have caused the odor, but did confirm there were no reports of any fire.
No further information has been released.
