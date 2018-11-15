Man accused of impersonating Homeland Security officer attempts arrest of former city councilman

The report says on October 17, 2018, a former Lubbock city councilman, who asked to remain anonymous, was driving to Costco and was on 34th Street when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically on the road. The man driving the vehicle, now identified as Wojtowicz, began yelling at the former councilman from his vehicle. Wojtowicz followed the victim to the Costco parking lot, according to the police report. The former city councilman is the victim in this story and asked to not be identified.