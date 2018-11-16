Prison letter reveals threat to ‘blow up’ several Alexander Co. schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A threat was made to blow up three schools near a state prison in Alexander County, deputies say. The threat has been intercepted.
The letter was apparently mailed by an inmate at the state prison and said the incident was going to take place on December 27. The names of the schools being targeted were not included.
Alexander County Schools posted about the threat on Facebook just before 1 p.m., saying law enforcement was taking the threat “very seriously.”
The deputies do not believe the inmate will be out of prison by December 27, which is also a date within holiday break for students and staff.
No schools are within close proximity to the prison.
The name of the inmate was not released.
