Under fire for snow chaos, governor blames 'lousy' forecasts

Among the odd sights in the storm, which dumped as much as 17 inches (43 centimeters) in some areas of upstate New York, was a camel named Einstein. The animal was en route to an event put on by the organization Jewish Philly when the vehicle he was traveling in became stuck, the group said. Einstein was not able to make it to his destination, as his handlers turned back to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo where they started.