Sri Lanka president rejects no-confidence on disputed PM

Lawmakers supporting disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa hold placards and shout slogans against Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, as they occupy the speaker's seat inside parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Pandemonium reigned in Sri Lanka's Parliament as lawmakers supporting Rajapaksa violently demonstrated in the house to prevent the proceedings from taking place on Friday, a day after a fierce brawl between rival legislators. They threw books and chairs at police who escorted Jayasuriya into the chamber and did not allow him to sit in the speaker's chair. Jayasuriya, using a microphone, adjourned the house until Monday. Placards read, from left to right, "Shame of you Karu", "we do not want Karu the cheater," "Murderer Palitha," "Arrest murderer Palitha," referring to a lawmaker supporting Wickremesinghe. (AP Photo/Lahiru Harshana) (AP)