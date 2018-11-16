CMS to give more specifics in schools’ lead water test results

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district is continuing to test its schools for high levels of lead in water.
Some have already tested positive.
Thursday, a group of parents and community members calling itself the Coalition for Safe and Healthier CMS Schools has a problem with lack of transparency in those test results.
They want to know which specific water sources have tested high in lead – not just which schools.
Parent and local minister Rodney Sadler is part of that group.
“There was not information coming out to the parents about this,” he says.
In phase one of testing searched sinks and spouts across dozens of CMS elementary schools, 27 schools tested positive for high levels of lead in certain water sources.
Some of the information of those results is presented to parents on a CMS web page.
“But the information I need to know if my daughter or son was exposed to lead is not there,” coalition member Brian Kasher says.
Kasher put together a report, which he and the coalition presented to CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox in a private meeting Thursday.
“We’re not playing around here,” Kasher says. “CMS is belittling something that is so important to our community.”
As the district completes phase two of tests, now on middle and high schools, Kasher and his group want to know which specific spouts in schools are testing positive for the lead.
“So that parents do know, and actually have a right to know, and we don’t have to play hide-and-seek for the information like we’re doing right now,” he says.
The district previously said it was hesitant to release that information for safety reasons, because it involves maps of schools.
“You don’t have to be specific about giving us maps or blueprints to the schools, to let us know that on this floor, in this school, this water fountain that our children use, was found to have high lead content,” Sadler says.
But now, the district is making a change, starting to include room numbers in early phase two results, and says it will begin the process now to go back, and include them in public phase one results, as well.
“I think what is illuminating and heartening is the level of concern and passion that our parents and community have for our students,” CMS spokesperson Tracy Russ says.
Russ says it will take a few weeks, but all parents with children in these tested schools will soon know which faucets in their child’s school saw high levels of lead.
