CMPD: Man shows up at Dunkin Donuts after domestic-related shooting
By WBTV Web Staff | November 16, 2018 at 6:54 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 12:04 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say a man showed up at a Dunkin Donuts in Charlotte after a domestic-related shooting Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Lukes Drive in reference to a domestic-related ADW call for service at 5:35 pm.

The 911 caller told police that he shot someone.

A man showed up at the Dunkin Donuts located at Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

