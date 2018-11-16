CMPD: Man shows up at Dunkin Donuts after domestic-related shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say a man showed up at a Dunkin Donuts in Charlotte after a domestic-related shooting Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Lukes Drive in reference to a domestic-related ADW call for service at 5:35 pm.
The 911 caller told police that he shot someone.
A man showed up at the Dunkin Donuts located at Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they are speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
