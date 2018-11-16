City evaluates if traffic signal is needed near site of deadly pedestrian-involved crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A pedestrian death on Sharon Road in South Park earlier this week may be spurring some change.
A spokesperson for Charlotte’s Department of Transportation said “The city received a request for a new traffic signal on Sharon Road at Sulkirk Road, and an evaluation is underway. “
The possible site of the traffic signal is not far from where police say a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Sharon Road near Rutherford Road.
Investigators say the driver was not speeding and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Investigators say it was raining and dark and there was no crosswalk.
The city says workers are now doing a traffic evaluation.
“The S-turn that is over there kind of blinds drivers as they’re coming around it,” says Susan Hileman. “They come fairly fast even though the speed limit is 35. It’s a four lane road so trying to get across four lanes of traffic is iffy at the best of times.”
Hileman, who lives at the corner of Sharon and Rutherford, says something is needed to calm traffic.
“Oh I never try to cross here right here. It’s just way too busy,” said Hileman. “I think most people just don’t try to cross the road. It’s too scary.”
“I stay on this side of the road. I don’t try to cross Sharon,” said Buddy Babcock. “It’s too busy. I don’t want to get hit.”
Babcock, who was walking his dogs, says he stays on one side of the road while doing a loop between Quail Hallow estates and South Park.
“It’s nutty yeah. People don’t look, especially this time of night, when they’re going home. You have to be really careful crossing roads right here too because people come - zoom right in,” said Babcock.
