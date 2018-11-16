Car crashes into sports bar in Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Emergency crews responded after a car drove into a restaurant in Concord Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill on the 200 block of Exchange Street NW in Afton Village. At the scene, it appears the vehicle - a Chrysler 300 - crashed into the front of the building, ending up completely inside the restaurant.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.
No further information has been released.
