75-year-old man reported missing after leaving home in SE Charlotte

75-year-old man reported missing after leaving home in SE Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | November 15, 2018 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 4:01 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Clarence Stewart, 75, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday leaving his home on the 1600 block of Redcoat Drive, which is near Rama Road in southeast Charlotte.

Stewart was driving a dark grey, 2007 Honda Civic with NC tag WSY-8181.

He is described as a six-foot tall white male who weighs about 130 lbs.

Anyone who sees Stewart or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.