75-year-old man reported missing after leaving home in SE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
Clarence Stewart, 75, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday leaving his home on the 1600 block of Redcoat Drive, which is near Rama Road in southeast Charlotte.
Stewart was driving a dark grey, 2007 Honda Civic with NC tag WSY-8181.
He is described as a six-foot tall white male who weighs about 130 lbs.
Anyone who sees Stewart or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
