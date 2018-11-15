10-year-old girl teaches neighborly love, while having secret of her own

Amy asked Kennedy’s mom and in that conversation, Kennedy’s mom revealed that Kennedy has her own medical challenges. “Kennedy has a brain tumor,” Amy said. “She never told me that. Her mom gave me permission to pass it on to you. I think that’s amazing. Even on Kennedy’s worst days, she is all smiles, asks about Abigail, spends her own money to buy my 3-year-old things they can do together and has NEVER, not one day, complained about her own situation, pain, or fear.” So with that, please welcome both Abigail AND Kennedy to #MollysKids. -Molly