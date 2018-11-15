Winter Storm Warning in effect for the mountains, cold but milder weather expected near Charlotte

For everyone east of the mountains, all the way to Charlotte, sleet may be observed at times during the morning hours, however, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, which should allow any light sleet to melt and minimize any hazardous road conditions. Even with the rain expected to taper down Thursday afternoon (pretty much dry by evening), it will remain cold all day long with highs barely getting back 40°. Here’s the good news: Friday and the weekend look good! The sun will return Friday and last through both days of the weekend with highs well in the upper 50s Friday and lower 60s both weekend days.