Wet and chilly weather moves into the High Country Wednesday night

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WBTV) - Downtown Blowing Rock looked like a ghost town Wednesday night. Very few cars were seen driving down Main Street and even fewer pedestrians were spotted out and about.
Parts of the High Country could receive ice and freezing rain as precipitation continues to fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday the roads in Blowing Rock appeared to be wet, but no rain had begun to freeze.
Blowing Rock resident Maurice Ewing told WBTV he isn’t worried about the threat of winter weather.
“It’s probably not going to be as bad as everybody thinks but it might be. It’s not unusual. We’ve had snow here in Blowing Rock right at Halloween before so this is late for snow sometimes,” said Ewing.
He said the weather won’t prevent him from going out and about Thursday.
“The community will keep on going. I don’t think anybody will miss a beat as a result of the current weather,” said Ewing.
Brian Pilon, a resident of Johnson, Tennessee, was one of the few tourists walking the streets of downtown Blowing Rock Wednesday night. He said he is in the area on a brief vacation with his wife. He said he’ll be cautious of the weather.
“It’s the type of thing that could go either way. It could either be no big thing and it blows over or if it does freeze up it could be quite dangerous, so everybody does need to be safe,” said Pilon.
The tourist said he wouldn’t mind spending another day in the High Country if the weather makes the road conditions too treacherous to travel.
