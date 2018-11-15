WBTV partners with Toys for Tots, Sharonview Federal Credit Union for the 2018 Holiday season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBTV is proud to partner with Operation Toys for Tots with Sharonview Federal Credit Union for the 2018 Holiday season.
Toys for Tots was founded in 1947 and is run by the United States Marine Corps. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.
The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.
For the last four years, Sharonview Federal Credit Union has partnered with WBTV and Toys for Tots.
“We are eager to continue supporting such a heartwarming cause,” says Bill Partin, President/CEO of Sharonview Federal Credit Union. “Toys for Tots brings the magic of Christmas to children who under other circumstances might not have the opportunity to celebrate, and we invite our neighbors to stop by and help us help others this holiday season.”
From now until December 2, 2018, individuals are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys at one of Sharonview’s Charlotte branches and surrounding. Participating locations include the following:
- Carmel – 7422 Carmel Executive Park Drive, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28226
- Park Road – 4418 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
- Steele Creek – 10922 South Tryon Street, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28273
- StoneCrest at Piper Glen – 7918 Rea Road, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28277
- University – 8944 J M Keynes Drive, Suite 320, Charlotte, NC 28262
- RedStone – 9695 RedStone Drive, Suite 100, Indian Land, SC 29707
- Gastonia – 2508 East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, NC 28056
- Salisbury – 501 North Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144
- Shelby – 725 East Dixon Boulevard, Shelby, NC 28152
To locate your nearest Marine Toys for Tots Local Campaign click here!
For more information on Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.
