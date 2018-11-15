Walmart flexes its muscle against Amazon

Amazon is also expanding its cashier-less physical stores, pushing Walmart and others to speed up checkout, a source of frustration for many shoppers. In time for the holidays, Walmart has rolled out a program that allows its staff to check out customers and provide receipts right on the spot in the busiest sections of the store. Foran told The Associated Press it's taking another look at offering Scan & Go. That service allowed shoppers to scan items while they shop with their own personal device or a Walmart device and walk out. But it had been shelved twice after customers found it too clunky.