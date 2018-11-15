Student brought weapon to East Rowan High School

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The principal at East Rowan High School says a student brought a weapon to the high school Wednesday.
According to Principal Tonya German, law enforcement led an investigation that discovered a student brought a weapon to school.
The principal says the incident was handled quickly and without incident.
“Law enforcement assessed the situation and determined that a lockdown was not necessary. We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement on this investigation,” Principal German said.
The district’s Code of Conduct is enforced when handling incidents of this nature.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to take all necessary measures in assuring that our school remains safe,” Principal German said.
School officials did not say what the weapon was.
