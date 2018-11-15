Storm: 2 dead, 44 hurt in bus crash on icy road near Memphis

It was the second charter bus excursion to a Mississippi casino town to end in fatalities in two years. A bus carrying Texas senior citizens to a Gulf Coast casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, got stuck on train tracks and was slammed by a freight train in March 2017. The crash resulted in four deaths and 38 injuries. The NTSB found that the probable cause of the crash was the failure of a railroad and the city to work together to improve the safety of a sharply humped railroad crossing where it was well known that vehicles occasionally got stuck.