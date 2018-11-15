Sri Lankan lawmakers fight in Parliament over PM dispute

Supporters of the United National Party (UNP) and ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe protest against the government of disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sri Lanka has been in a crisis since Oct. 26, when President Maithripala Sirisena suddenly fired Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa. Sirisena had also suspended Parliament, apparently to allow Rajapaksa time to gather support among lawmakers. But Wickremesinghe insisted his firing was unconstitutional. He refused to vacate his official residence and demanded that Parliament be summoned to prove he still has support. (AP Photo/Rukmal Gamage) (AP)